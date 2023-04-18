National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 22

This Saturday, April 22, is National Drug Take Back Day. Held twice a year, the day aims to improve public health and public safety by encouraging people to remove unneeded, unused and expired medication from their homes. The ultimate goal is to help prevent prescription medication misuse and abuse.

During the last National Drug Take Back Day in October, more than 4,300 law enforcement agencies helped collect more than 647,000 pounds of unneeded medication.

In Montana, 30 participating law enforcement agencies helped collect more than 1,400 pounds of medication.

More than 16.6 million pounds of medication have been collected nationwide since the program’s inception, 51,000 thousand pounds in Montana.

Helena Area collection locations:

