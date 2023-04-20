"Rust" to begin production again this week in Montana

The movie "Rust" will resume production this week at Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana, Rust Movie Productions confirmed to CBS News Tuesday.

The Western film, which will star Alec Baldwin, halted production in 2021 after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by Baldwin on set when his prop gun discharged a live round of ammunition.

Baldwin was pointing the prop gun at Hutchins during rehearsals when the weapon went off, killing Hutchins and injuring the film's director, Joel Souza, on the New Mexico film set.

In January, Baldwin and the crew armorer, Hanna Gutierrez-Reed, were formally charged with involuntary manslaughter, to which Baldwin pled not guilty in February.

The actor and producer previously settled with Hutchins' husband in 2022 and named him an executive producer of the movie.

In 2021, the movie's producers were sued by the script supervisor for repeatedly putting the safety of the crew in danger and skimping on safety measures to cut costs. The suit alleges that guns had been misfired on set twice before the fatal shooting, and that Baldwin's gun was frequently left unattended.

