Montana's Ice Caves are a stunning natural wonder

GREAT FALLS — Nestled just outside of Lewistown, Montana, lies a hidden gem that many outdoor enthusiasts may not know about—the Ice Caves.

These natural wonders are a must-see for anyone looking for a unique and challenging hiking experience in the stunning mountain landscapes of central Montana.

Formed over millions of years by water slowly seeping through cracks in the rock, the Ice Caves remain frozen year-round, regardless of the temperature outside.

They’re a fascinating example of nature’s ability to preserve cold air in a manner that defies the warmth of the summer sun. The caves are perched high in the mountains, and getting there is no easy feat.

Hikers have a couple of options when it comes to exploring the Ice Caves. There are campsites available at Crystal Lake, which lies at the base of the trail.

Although the lake itself dries up later in the summer, it’s a great spot to cool off early in the season.

For those looking to tackle the caves as part of a longer adventure, there’s a 12-mile loop trail, or you can opt for a shorter five-mile out-and-back trek.

The trail is not for the faint of heart. With more than 2,000 feet of elevation gain in the first 2.5 miles, it’s a steep climb, so make sure you’re in good shape and wearing sturdy hiking shoes.

The journey takes you through changing landscapes—from lush forests to jagged shale—offering the chance to spot wildlife and immerse yourself in the wilderness.

One crucial piece of advice: bring plenty of water. There’s no water available on the trail, so it’s essential to pack at least two liters per person, and more if you’re planning to camp.

The Ice Caves are about midway along the trail, so they make for a rewarding stop before continuing on your journey.

The caves themselves are an awe-inspiring sight. The narrow opening leads to a cool, icy interior that remains frozen even when it’s 90 degrees outside. This is due to the heavy cold air being trapped inside, making the caves a natural refrigerator.

As you descend from the caves, you’ll be treated to some of the most breathtaking views in the region. On a clear day, you can see as far as Canada and Wyoming, making the effort to reach the caves all the more worthwhile. Even on a smoky day, the vistas are impressive.

For those up for the challenge, the Ice Caves trail is one of Montana’s most rewarding hikes. It’s a favorite for many, and if you’re able to tackle it, you’ll undoubtedly find it to be one of your most memorable outdoor adventures.

So pack your gear, lace up your boots, and head out to discover the Ice Caves—an unforgettable experience awaits.