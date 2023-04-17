Montana Shakespeare in the Parks announces 2023 tour schedule

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks (MSIP) announces that their 51st summer tour productions will begin in Bozeman.

MSIP will perform William Shakespeare’s Measure of Measure June 14-17 and Alexandre Dumas’ The Three Musketeers June 21-24. The performances will be held in the Montana State University Grove at 8 PM.

This is their first time performing Measure for Measure since the year 2000 and their first year producing The Three Musketeers.

“I enjoy finding ways in which we can take the material that Shakespeare, and other classics, have given us and work towards making them relevant for our audiences to help them further engage and truly be part of the experience in a fresh, unique way, " said Kevin Asselin, Executive Artistic Director.

MSIP will perform in 63 communities across five states including Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. This will be their largest tour to date.

MSIP is an outreach program of Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture.

“I love the fact that we are grassroots and that our 51-year history has been predicated upon the enthusiasm and true ownership of our communities. To be able to foster and be a part of continuing to forward the mission for an organization that is so heavily inspired by our audiences and our communities is quite an honor,” said Asselin.

The productions are free and open to the public. The most up-to-date tour schedule can be found at www.ShakespeareInTheParks.org.

Below is the 2023 tour schedule: