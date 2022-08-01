Shooting reported at Bozeman Walmart

UPDATE: 7/31/2022, 10:07 pm - According to a Bozeman Police Department social media post, at approximately 7:50 pm on Sunday, July 31, 2022, officers responded to Walmart after receiving multiple reports of a shooting inside the store.

"Officers eventually located one male victim and took one male suspect into custody. It appears there was an altercation between the two males which led to the shooting. There does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public. Please avoid the Walmart area as multiple agencies continue to process the scene and interview witnesses."

UPDATE: 7/31/2022, 10 pm - MTN News has attempted to interview other Walmart employees who are leaving the scene, but they say it's against company policy to talk to the media.

UPDATE: 7/31/2022, 9:47 pm - Bozeman Police are asking the public to stay away from the area of Walmart on No. 7th and Oak St. The area and store will be closed for several hours as police interview witnesses and employees and try to piece together exactly what happened.

UPDATE: 7/31/2022, 9:29 pm - A Bozeman Public Information Officer has confirmed one person is critically injured.

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Police and an employee of Walmart have confirmed there was a shooting incident at the Bozeman Walmart on Sunday evening.

According to BPD, one person is at the hospital and MTN News saw one person being taken into custody, shortly after 9 p.m.

An Incident Command Center has been set up at the old Kmart parking lot, across the street from Walmart.

Please avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.