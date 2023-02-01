I-90 closed from Livingston to Big Timber for bad weather

The Montana Department of Transportation closed Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber Tuesday afternoon due to severe driving conditions.

The agency will continue to evaluate the closure through the night as weather conditions change.

Blowing snow and whiteout conditions are the reason. Severe driving conditions are reported just east of Bozeman through Livingston.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that travelers will need to make arrangements to stay in Bozeman if they are traveling east.

MDT cameras in the Livingston area are down and haven't been updating.

Check back to this story for updates. Visit the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 map for the latest road conditions.

