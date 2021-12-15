Homestake Pass closed as snow and ice build on roads

MISSOULA — As a new round of snow moves across the state and temperatures drop, the Montana Department of Transportation has closed a nearly 20-mile section of Interstate 90, including Homestake Pass near Butte.

The closure extended from mile marker 226 to 243, which is Butte city limits to just past Pipestone Hot Springs.

As of 4:45 p.m., most of Interstate 90 in Montana from the Idaho border to Cardwell was either wet/scattered wet or had scattered snow/ice.

This cold front brings much cooler temperatures to Western Montana Tuesday evening.

You can find all your latest road conditions here.