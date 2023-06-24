Grandstands in Crow Agency partially collapse during Crow Days

The grandstands in Crow Agency partially collapsed Friday during the Crow Days celebration and powwow, but no injuries were reported.

Videos posted on social media indicate the heavy rain and wind pelted the canopy on the structure over the afternoon, and it eventually caved in.

The official said the celebration has been postponed, a Crow tribal official posted on social media.

Crow Days is typically the tribe's largest weekend of celebration, which includes a re-enactment of the Battle of the Little Bighorn, a powwow and other festivities.