Lewis and Clark Public Health are recovering from staffing shortages

HELENA — Staffing shortages, it's a post-pandemic problem that has become common for some businesses. But public agencies, like Lewis and Clark Public Health, haven't been immune to these challenges either.

LCPH says they are currently facing a shortage of healthcare staff available at the health center. Not having enough nurses available is one of the nation's top patient safety concerns, and Lewis and Clark's Disease Control and Prevention Administrator Laurel Riek says they've brought in temporary staff to help.

"Yes we've hired some temporary staff, we're getting them going on learning what they need to be doing, and we're continuing to take appointments for immunizations," said Riek.

Proper staff levels are an important part of being able to help patients in a timely manner, getting them the help they need, when they need it. They also ask patients to work with them on appointment scheduling.

"Our appointments are a couple of weeks out, and so we need people to plan ahead and be patient as we get them on board in line for their immunizations," said Riek.

They suggest if some services, like immunizations, are needed sooner people should contact their primary care physician or a pharmacy.

"We just want to thank this community for being patient with us, and for working with us as we are providing the services that are needed in this community," said Riek.

Lewis and Clark Public Health has a job opening on the county's webpage as a public health nurse supervisor.