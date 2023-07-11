Last Chance Community Pow Wow hosts fundraiser

HELENA — The Last Chance Community Pow Wow held a celebration fundraiser for the 25th community Pow Wow by having a booth open to the public selling Frybread Tacos.

For the last ten years, The Last Chance Community Pow Wow has raised money for the event by holding weekly lunches and celebrating indigenous culture.

The celebration fundraisers consist of drumming, dancing, fry bread, and Frybread tacos.

"It's a chance for us to share our culture with ourselves, and other natives, but it's also a chance to share it with the general public and I think anytime we can share diversity, it's good for everybody. All the way around," said Tom Pocha, a Last Chance Community Pow Wow committee member.

The tacos consist of Frybread topped with the choices of taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salsa, cheese, sour cream, and jalapenos.

They say profits help contribute at least a third of the funds used to help put on the Last Chance Community Pow Wow.

"The community by purchasing our Frybread or Pow Wow Tacos, we can then we're able to raise enough money, enough funds to keep the Pow Wow free and open to the public," said Cary Youpee, a Last Chance Community Pow Wow member.

This year's celebration is scheduled for September 29th to October 1st.

The Last Chance Community Pow Wow is always free and open to the community, and that community support is a big part of what makes the celebration a success.

"Helena donates a lot and supports our families. So we appreciate everybody out there that come out to the capital this summer and in the past and hope you keep supporting the Last Chance Community Pow Wow," said Youpee.

The booth will be set up and selling Frybread and Pow Wow Tacos every Monday in July from 11:30 until 1:30.