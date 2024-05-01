Greater Helena Gives kicks off Wednesday night

HELENA — The annual Greater Helena Gives campaign kicks off Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.

The spring giving campaign is a chance to open your wallet, support your favorite local non-profit, and improve your community.

This year the event includes 113 participating non-profits, a record for the campaign. Organizers are hoping to meet or exceed the 2023 record of $275,000 raised.

Donations can be made online anytime during the 24-hour giving period by visiting greaterhelenagives.org. The Helena Area Community Foundation will have staff available Thursday between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at the Opportunity Bank on Prospect Ave. to accept cash and check donations.

There are various prizes and matching donations available to non-profits throughout the campaign.

Blackfoot River Brewing will host a closing celebration on Thursday between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.