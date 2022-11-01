HELENA — Helena Food Share is preparing for this year's "Turkey Challenge" a key donation drive that helps put holiday meals on the table for Helena families.

"Our goal is to be able to provide up to 2,500 meals for people at both at the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays," says Day.

That's the Helena Food Share's goal for the Turkey Challenge this holiday season. In previous years before the pandemic, the Helena Food Share would host its Turkey Challenge at the Lewis and Clark Public Library where people would donate turkeys to the food drive.

Two years later they're back at their old stomping grounds at the Lewis and Clark Public Library now accepting donations... just not turkeys this time.

"People can come in, they can drop off donations, checks or cash there. They can also bring canned food and we'll also be having fun activities like food demonstrations with our charlie cart and there'll be activities for kids and just a nice sense of people being able to come, get together, donate for this specific effort," said Day.

Helena Food Share has already bought most of the meal items to make these meal boxes themselves that s why they're encouraging the community to give during this holiday season.

"It s always something that we feel strongly about at Helena food share is we want to make sure that people who want that opportunity to have family and friends gather at the holiday, that they'll have the opportunity, they'll have the resources, and they'll have the food to do that," said Day.

The turkey challenge this year will include cooking demonstrations for adults and fun activities for the kids.

"For people who may have a need for, you know, getting help with their holiday meal they can contact Helena food share, they can call us, they can go to our website and actually sign up online to receive a holiday meal box at either St. Mary's Catholic Community Church or at Helena Food Share just before Thanksgiving," said Day.

The Turkey Challenge will be on November 18.