Stay cool at the Electric City Water Park

Summer officially begins June 21 and the Electric City Water Park is a great place to beat the heat and have some fun.

"We just changed prices this year. (It's) $9 for adults and $6 for youth," said Tatum Sparks, the City of Great Falls Aquatics Director.

The pool has multiple lanes for swimming.

"We have our 50 yard pool. I think it's about six full lanes across," Sparks said. "We have lap swim in the morning, so you can get a lap swim pass for a month for $40 or you can pay $4 daily. We also have water walking in the morning as well."

She added that the days can get hectic, but she enjoys seeing people having fun.

"During the day when we have our recreational swimming open, we have our two big slides open. we have our little slides over there that go into the deep end. We have a rock wall that we just put in last year," said Sparks.

(MTN News) Tatum Sparks

Not everything will be up and running at the water park for the 2023 summer season, though.

"We just closed down our baby pool this year sadly, but hopefully next year we'll have our splash pad. Our flow rider is shut down this year, but hopefully next year the surface will be fixed," Sparks explained.

The water park is one of three pools the city of Great Falls maintains.

"We really want to put our best foot forward and we have great staff in Erica and Tatum, but it is difficult making sure that we're properly staffed, staff are doing a good job making sure the pools get cleaned," said Jessica Compton, the Deputy Director of Great Falls Deputy Parks & Recreation.

(MTN News) Jessica Compton

She also has some recommendations for anyone coming to the water park.

"You should always take a pre-rinse shower before you go swimming and know that there's going to be other people here. So you may have to share a lap lane if you're here for lap swim. People are going to be around, so it's not just your own private facility. It is a public facility, so you just need to come with an open mind," Compton said.

The water park is located at 100 River Drive South. For more information, call 406-454-9008, or click here.



TRENDING



FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

