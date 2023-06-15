Paris Gibson Education Center hosts GFPS book giveaway

The annual Great Falls Public Schools book giveaway took place June 14th and June 15th.

The main purpose of this event is to recycle the old books being retired from the school’s curriculum, rather than throwing them out. This allows the community to have a chance to take in these books as well as put the books to better use.

While the curriculum is evaluated, the outdated books are turned into an opportunity for more reading despite not being in the classroom. Each year the schools end up giving thousands of books back to the community.

Dennis Martin, the administrative assistant of the curriculum department and coordinator of the event, said this year was their biggest turnout yet.

“It’s amazing each year just keeps getting bigger and bigger,” Martin said.

This is Martin’s sixth year coordinating the event and each year he is happy to see the excitement on the childrens' faces when they get to take all these books home.

For parents, this is an opportunity to see how their child’s curriculum is changing each year and for the community it’s an opportunity to save these books from going to waste.

Books that aren’t claimed at the giveaway are redistributed throughout the community.

The Great Falls Public School book giveaway does take place each year. The event typically starts the second week of each summer to allow the schools time to evaluate and switch up the curriculum.



