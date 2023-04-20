Great Falls figure skating coaches win medals at national competition

GREAT FALLS — For Jill Ahlbrecht and Stephanie Kaizor, ice skating is a lifelong passion. Both are coaches with the Great Falls Figure Skating Club and both recently competed at the United States Figure Skating Adult Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"We went to Pacific Coast sectionals in March and had to place in the top four to be eligible to compete," Ahlbrecht said.

Ahlbrecht competed in nationals in 2019, but this was Stephanie's first time and she came home with a bronze medal in her event.

"I'm third out of almost 90 skaters in the country in my level," Kaizor said.

When asked in this interview two days after the championships ended, she said it still felt surreal.

Ahlbrecht became the first-ever adult solo dance champion.

"When I can go into a competition knowing I've done this hundreds of times and it's been successful hundreds of times that gives you the confidence to be able to perform. Of course, I was super nervous," said Ahlbrecht.

Their success comes as they continue to work to promote and grow the Great Falls Figure Skating Club.

"We are growing. We beat our record numbers from 2016, which is pretty cool," said Kaizor.

"We would just like to invite people to explore skating in all disciplines," Ahlbrecht said.

On April 22, the kids in the club will perform their last show of the season called "Skating Through The Galaxy“ from 1pm until 3pm.

Tickets are $10; children under 5 are free. You can also click here to buy tickets online for $8.

The annual spring ice show showcases the GFFSC members and 'learn to skate' participants. The event will be at the Great Falls Ice Plex at 4001 29th Street SW. For more information, contact gffigureskatingclub@gmail.com.

TRENDING



FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

