GFPS trustees add Nathan Reiff to board

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Monday evening to add Nathan Reiff to the board.

Reiff is a business officer for the Great Falls Development Authority and has also spent time with the University of Providence. He has an graduate degree from Providence and was also president of their symphony board.

Now that Reiff is a board member, he plans to hit the ground running and start learning as much as he can from the rest of the board while he serves the remainder of Jan Cahill’s term. Cahill passed away in June.

“Those are big shoes to fill… but I’d like to be in the schools and talk to the public and kind of understand what they want,” Reiff said. “Some of it’s going to be learning and listening to the board… but I’m glad I have an experienced board with me, so I don’t have to learn alone.”

With school starting in almost a month, Reiff and the rest of the board are ready for this coming year and what it might bring.

GFPS Superintendent Tom Moore agreed that Reiff will bring a lot to the board: “It was a tough thing to have to do…to replace Jan given how long and how well he served. Nathan, however, has strong ties to the business community with the Development Authority and the Chamber of Commerce. He answered those questions with that depth and knowledge, and that really stood out.”

Reiff says he has some ideas of his own and added there is plenty of opportunity to connect with schools and the community.

Reiff will serve the remainder of Cahill’s term, which ends next year. He will then have run for the position again if he wants to continue serving on the board.