Coming up: Independence Day parades in Great Falls and Black Eagle

Independence Day will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, and there will be various activities for Great Falls and surrounding communities to enjoy.

The annual Great Falls Independence Day parade will begin at 11 a.m. starting at the south side of the Civic Center.

Black Eagle will also host an Independence Day parade; it, too, starts at 11:00 a.m. It will begin at the Black Eagle Country Club and end at the Black Eagle Community Center, and is organized by the Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department.

Immediately following the Great Falls parade, the free "Fourth of July Hootenanny" concert will start with headliner Morgan Evans. It will be along Central Avenue near Fifth Street.

There will also be a street festival with music, food trucks, and more.

Later in the evening, the community is invited to attend the Great Falls Voyagers’ baseball game at 6pm. After the game, there will be a fireworks show at the stadium.

The City fireworks show will begin at about 10:25 p.m. from Elks Riverside Park.

An important thing to consider when approaching Independence Day is fire safety.

Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Mike McIntosh is focused on educating the community on fire safety tips as the holiday approaches.



“There’s a really cool program going around the country called ‘The Bucket Brigade’,” said McIntosh. “We want everyone that is setting off fireworks to have a bucket of water next to them and to make sure once they shoot off the fireworks, they soak it in the bucket of water to make sure it is all good and out.”

Like “The Bucket Brigade,” there are tons of precautionary fire safety tips out there that are worth looking at before shooting of fireworks.

For more information on fire safety, visit https://greatfallsmt.net/fire/welcome-great-falls-fire-rescue

For more information about the Independence Day Parade, visit https://visitgreatfallsmontana.org/2023/06/14/your-independence-day-itinerary/

