The 43rd annual Ice Breaker race will be held in Great Falls on Sunday, April 23, 2023. The race has been named one of the top 100 road races in the country by Runner’s World Magazine.

Geared toward families as well as experienced and elite runners, it offers a 5-mile race, 3-mile run, and a 1-mile run/fitness walk.

The Ice Breaker attracts an average of 3,600 participants each year. For more information, click here to visit the website.