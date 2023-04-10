DNA identifies skull found in 1980s near Newport, WA as St. Ignatius woman

MISSOULA - A skull found near Newport, Washington in the early 1980s has been determined to be that of a St. Ignatius woman.

Through extensive and updated DNA technology, scientists determined a skull found by a hunter in 1982 in a remote wooded area north of Newport was Mildred Allison Hubertz.

DNA reference testing of Mildred's great-granddaughter ultimately confirmed that the unidentified person was Hubertz, who was about 59 when she went missing.

The circumstances of her disappearance in 1968 from St. Ignatius are still not known.

