Deadly crash reported in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol reports that at least one person died in a crash in Cascade County on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

The MHP was notified of the crash just after 8 a.m.

It happened near mile marker 270 along Interstate 15, just north of the Ulm exit.

As of 9:45 a.m., the Montana Department of Transportation says that one southbound lane of traffic remains blocked as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you when we get more information.

Check the Montana Department of Transportation website before you hit the road to find out which roads are snow-covered, which ones have ice and/or slush, and if any roads are closed.

