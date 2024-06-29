Woman killed, suspect shot and arrested in Billings

BILLINGS — Robert Mascarena was was arrested on suspicion of stabbing and killing a 55-year-old woman on Friday in Billings according to the Billings Police Department.

Mascarena, 38 years old, was injured after a Yellowstone County deputy fired a shot at him while responding to the incident at around 9:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Bench Boulevard.

Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said in a news release that Mascarena's injuries were "not serious."

Deputies arrived at the scene to find a disturbance inside a residence and tried to enter, which is when the deputy fired, according to Lennick.

Mascarena initially tried to barricade himself inside a room in the residence, then tried to escape out of a window when he caught, Lennick said.

The woman died at the scene; her name has not yet been released.

There is no word at this point on the relationship - if any - between Mascarena and the woman.

Mascarena was booked into Yellowstone County jail on suspicion of deliberate homicide.

The news release did not say whether the deputy who fired the gun was placed on paid administrative leave.

Billings police, Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies, Billings firefighters and AMR ambulance all responded to the incident.

We will update you if we get more information.

