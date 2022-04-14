Narcotics investigation results in eight arrests in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Eight people were arrested in Great Falls early on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release that officers with the GFPD, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Probation & Parole, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations served three narcotics-related search warrants at 317 8th Street South, 319 8th Street South, and 327 8th Street South.

Many of the agencies involved are part of the Rocky Mountain Drug Task Force and the search warrants were based on several narcotics-related cases involving illegal possession and distribution of both methamphetamine and Fentanyl.

During the operation, police contacted 20 people, including 12 in one of the residences.

Police made eight arrests - seven for outstanding warrants and one felony arrest for criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

Edward Joseph Usher, 56 years old, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. The names of the other seven people have not yet been released.

According to the GFPD, the 300 block of 8th Street South has been an on-going concern for police and community members.

To assist in combating the distribution of illegal narcotics, you can contact the Russell Country Drug Task Force by calling 406-452-5818. Tips may also be sent by private message to the GFPD Facebook page .

You can also provide anonymous information by visiting p3tips.com .

We will update you as we get more information.



