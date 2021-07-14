Crimestoppers and the Crime Task Force in Great Falls

According to the the Montana Board of Crime Control, violent crime in the Great Falls area has spiked nearly 32% since 2019.

A dedicated group of citizens with a passion for justice are on a mission to keep this community safe.

“People are tired of their cars being broken into, their housing broken into, their stuff being stolen, they are tired of walking downtown and not feeling safe,” said City Commissioner Rick Tyron.

Tryon says that if the community is going to continue to grow, Great Falls needs to get a hold on its crime rate.

That is exactly what a relatively new Crime Task Force hopes to do. Sandra Guynn chairs the task force, and says her hope is to simply “...make Great Falls that best that it can be.”

Guynn has always had a passion for justice, and it shows in her community involvement. In addition to serving on the task force, she is president of Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers.

