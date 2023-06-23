Certified Lifeguards on Duty at the Last Chance Splash Water-park

The only community pool in the Capital City opened for business earlier this week.

The Last Chance Splash Water Park and Pool is officially open for swimmers for the summer.

The pool is one of the safest places in the area for families to enjoy the water with American Red-Cross certified lifeguards on duty for safety.

One of those lifeguards is Natalya Routzahn. Routzhan also teaches water aerobics and swim lessons, "Helping people swim is just so much fun," exclaimed Routzahn.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Last Chance Splash Water-park and pool have opened in the Capital City

Local lifeguards have go through extensive training ahead of the pool opening.

Pools are open Monday - Sunday with a slight differentiation in hours. (Information can be found on their website)

The lifeguards also remind parents and children to know their ability and limits, to use caution and to wear a provided life jacket if they aren't the strongest swimmers.

Last Chance Splash offers private swim lessons, aerobics classes, and lap swim-along with the splash pad, lazy river and two water slides.