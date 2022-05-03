Watch

Missoulians rally for women's abortion rights

Missoulians rally Tuesday in support of women's abortion rights
Posted at 5:28 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 21:01:10-04

MISSOULA - A crowd gathered Tuesday afternoon in front of the Missoula County Courthouse to rally in support of women's rights.

The gathering — part of a nationwide Protect Abortion Rally effort — began at 5 p.m.

The event comes on the heels of the release of a draft US Supreme Court opinion obtained and published by Politico.

The decision that — if finalized — would dismantle 50 years of precedent and pave the way for states to severely curtail abortion rights in the United States.

We will have more on this developing story during Tuesday's 10:00 News.

