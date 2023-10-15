Israel's military releases footage of a strike on the Lebanon border

As Israel continues to battle Hamas, questions remain about whether Lebanon’s militant group, Hezbollah, will join the Israel-Hamas war.

Israel’s military released footage on Sunday of a strike on the Lebanese border.

The Israel Defense Forces said they exchanged fire with Hezbollah after the Lebanese militant group fired a missile toward an Israeli army post, killing one Israeli.

“The IDF will operate anywhere it has to in the Middle East to achieve the security interests of the state of Israel. We have high readiness and vigilance in all sectors,” said IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.

The Lebanese militant group said the attack was in retaliation for Israel’s strikes inside Lebanon the day before, which killed three people, including a journalist, according to reports.

SEE MORE: U.S. organizes ship to get more Americans out of Israel

Israel warned civilians to stay out of the Lebanese border area and ordered residents living nearby to seek shelter.

If the situation in Gaza worsens, there’s concern about another front in the war—if Hezbollah were to join to help Hamas.

As Israel prepares a ground invasion against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, Israel’s Defense Minister said on Sunday that Israel is not interested in a war with Hezbollah and that it will stand down on its northern side as long as Hezbollah restrains itself.

Israel fought Hezbollah in 2006.

"Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas is one axis—an axis of evil. Everything is directed generally from Iran. The permission is given by Iran. The money is supplied by Iran, and the ideas are shaped in Iran,” said Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Hezbollah, similar to Hamas, is supported by Iran; however, it is more powerful and heavily armed.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com