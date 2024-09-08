Studies show alarming increase in PTSD among first responders

No country experiences more mass shootings than the United States. But as victims and their families deal with the emotional and mental toll of those tragedies, there is another — not often talked about group — also in need of help coping with tragedy.

Studies show that the number of first responders dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, one in three first responders develop PTSD.

Dr. Geoffrey Mount Varner is a trauma emergency physician who's seen it all. And like most surgeons, he says each patient weighs heavily on the health of the people trying to save their lives.

"Unfortunately, I have taken pediatric patients who have had violence put on them," Varner said.

"There are some days that, for the entire staff, because of the acuity, it gets a little more difficult," he added.

A recent study from the American Hospital Association shows there's been a rise in mental health disorders among first responders. However, only 13% of front-line health care workers say they've received behavioral health services.

Dr. Dan Bober encourages everyone to seek mental health services, saying it could be the difference between life or death.

"You need to talk to a therapist," he said. "Because after dealing with all of this negativity and toxicity and pain and suffering, you know — if you're doing it right — it's something that you internalize and something that very often you need to reach out to get some help."

Bober added that certain reactions he expects are things like shock, disbelief, fear, and anxiety. According to the Institutes of Health, other PTSD symptoms first responders show are depression, insomnia and numbing.

"So I think it's important to check in with people to make sure that they're really okay," Bober noted. "Because sometimes people are not always going to tell you that they're having a difficult time."

As for Dr. Varner, he says he cherishes family time and meditates daily to help his mental health.

"This is probably the most important thing that I can say: Anyone who's experienced trauma, it is absolutely key for them to get some kind of professional help," he said. "Because trauma is unusual. You may not feel it then, but you're going to feel it later."