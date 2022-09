How to find my CW channel

The Montana Television Network is proud to bring the CW to Big Sky Country. This fall several MSU Bobcats and UM Griz football games will be airing on our CW channels this fall.

The easiest way to watch the channel is over the air on Channel 10 in Helena and Channel 3.2 in Great Falls, and it’s completely free. More information about how to get over-the-air programming can be found here at the Free TV Project.

Here is a breakdown of how to watch the CW here in the Helena and Great Falls areas.

Helena

Over the air: Channel 10

SpectrumCharter: Channel 10

Local CW programming can also be found on Hulu and Youtube TV.

Great Falls

Over the air: Channel 3.2

DirecTV: Channel 4

Spectrum/Charter: Channel 512

