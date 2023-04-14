A/V carts recalled years after children’s deaths

Nearly 84,700 plastic and metal audiovisual carts have been recalled by Luxor Workspaces due to a potential tip-over hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The CPSC said the carts have tipped over and killed three children and critically injured another. The incidents occurred from 2006 through 2016, the CPSC said.

These incidents happened after large "box" televisions were placed on the cart.

"All consumers, including individuals, schools, daycare centers, and places of worship, among others, that use these carts to transport audio or video equipment where children may be present should be aware of the danger posed by the carts when loaded with CRT TVs," the CPSC said.

The carts have been sold since the 1980s at a number of different retailers. The CPSC is urging consumers not to purchase these carts.

Luxor will be sending repair kits to owners of these carts upon request. The repair kits will make the carts more stable, the CPSC said.

It will also encourage owners not to place more than 25 pounds on the cart. Cart owners can request a repair kit on the Luxor website.

A full list of model numbers impacted by the recall is available on the CPSC website.

