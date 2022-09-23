Ahead of National Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 24, 2022, reporter Erik Johnson had the opportunity to tag along with the group "Mountain Mamas," who advocate for access to public lands.

Celebrating 'National Public Lands Day' in Montana

From the National Park Service website :

Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, National Public Lands Day is traditionally the nation's largest single-day volunteer effort. It celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages use of open space for education, recreation, and health benefits.

TRENDING ARTICLES

