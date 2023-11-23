Bryant Park Winter Village returns for another year of festivities

It's a whimsical spectacle in the heart of New York City; the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park returns in time for the holidays.

"We have people who make plans months and months in advance to come and skate and shop at Bryant Park," said Irene Vagianos, vice president of brand partnerships and events for Bryant Park.

One of New York City's most popular attractions is back in its 22nd season. It's filled with lots and lots of food and a free-admission skating rink.

This season's holiday shops feature over 190 new and returning merchants in a European-style open-air holiday market. The shops are curated by Urbanspace, a British company that started in London and has been curating public markets in New York for over 30 years.

"Something magical actually occurs when all these booths come together," said Eldon Scott, the president of Urbanspace.

Each day, thousands of shoppers flock to the red-and-green "jewel box" kiosks in search of holiday gifts or a bite to eat.

The organizers say as many as three million people will visit the winter village at Bryant Park through the winter season, and as many as 300,000 people will enjoy the ice-skating rink.

A winter wonderland that generates millions of dollars in revenue.

"We see about between 15 and 20 million between the rink and the food and beverage establishment," said Vagianos.

Plus, an estimated $30 million is just off the holiday market. This year, the market's small business spotlight showcases four minority-owned businesses in New York.

New York educator Kanika Mobley sells children's books that reflect diversity.

"All children deserve to see themselves in the books that they read. And so, we really want to make sure that we're providing access to books with diverse characters," said Mobley.

The holiday shops are open through January, and the ice-skating rink and lodge are open through early March.

SEE MORE: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off holiday season

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com