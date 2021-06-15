2021 Prickly Pear Community Fireworks Celebration

Although it doesn’t seem like it this year, it is coming around to the warm, sunny season where we finally get to spend our days enjoying the outside! Barbeques, camping, fishing, and boating! All the things we love most are full of summer fun!

Summer fun includes Independence Day as one of the most memorable parts of the summer! We all have come to love our American traditions of family barbeques, cool treats, parades, the familiar red, white, and blue attire, and of course, FIREWORKS!

Although the East Helena Fireworks show has been a tradition since 1957, it is only Shellie’s Country Cafe’s fifth year managing this huge project. We hope to be able to continue with this project as long as possible to bring the tradition to Helena, East Helena, and all of the surrounding communities. We surely wouldn’t be able to keep this up without the help from our amazing community members!

We have the most amazing community of small businesses and patriots that have supported us in the last many years to make this project a possibility. Without these great businesses and individuals, we could not keep this going year after year. We would love to give a huge shout out to the awesome businesses that made the last year’s fantastic firework show possible! These businesses have contributed to the community year after year and do what they can to support local organizations like ours!

Town Pump has committed to match up to $15,000 for this year's fireworks show.

Thank you all again for your support!