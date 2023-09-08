This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KXLH.

The 2023 Youth Pheasant and Waterfowl Weekend is fast approaching, and several kick-off events are scheduled around the state. To get interested hunters and their families prepared for the youth weekend, which is Sept. 23 and 24, these events will provide the opportunity to meet with mentors, ask questions of FWP staff, and possibly win some prizes.

In addition to pheasants, licensed hunters, ages 15 and under, will be able to hunt ducks, mergansers, geese, and coots statewide on these two days.

The two-day youth hunt is open to:



Legally licensed 12- to 15-year-olds who have completed hunter education and who are accompanied by a non-hunting adult at least 18 years of age.

Properly certified and legally licensed apprentice hunters 10-15 years of age, who are accompanied by a non-hunting adult “mentor” at least 21 years of age.

All regulations apply. The Canyon Ferry WMA is an exception — only to the youth waterfowl season shooting hours— they will be one-half hour before sunrise to noon.

The kick-off and weekend events are scheduled as follows:

Region 1 in Kalispell, Sept. 19, 5-8 p.m.



At the Flathead Valley Clay Target Club, 1290 Prairie View Road

BBQ, prizes, and shoot shotguns (shotguns, ammo and targets provided)

Contact: Dillon Tabish, 406-751-4564

Region 2 in Missoula: Sept. 19, 4-8 p.m.



At Region 2 Headquarters, 3201 Spurgin Road

Outdoor skills and safety fair with emphasis on youth pheasant & waterfowl and bear safety

Contact: Vivaca Crowser, 406-542-5518

Region 3 in Helena: Sept. 19, 6-7:30 p.m.



At Montana WILD Education Center, 2668 Broadwater Ave.,

Safety & regulations refresher, bird ID, intro to WMAs

Contact: Morgan Jacobsen, 406-577-7891

Region 4:



Lau Shooting Preserve: Sept. 23, 8 a.m.-noon

Mentored youth hunt with Pheasants Forever and Golden Triangle Gun Dog Clubs Advanced Registration Required : Call 406-727-4676 or email pres0505@pfofficers.org to register

Freezout Lake WMA: Sept. 23 & 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. noon

Trap shoot, bird id, safety and regulations refresher



Region 5 in Billings: Sept. 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m .,



Private shooting preserve near Billings

Event in conjunction with Yellowstone Valley Pheasants Forever. Youth hunt 12-15 with valid hunting license. Opportunity for youth to shoot pheasants with a hunting mentor and trained bird dog.

Registration Required: Call Chad Hanson 406-860-5145 to register or for more information.

Region 6 in Havre: Sept. 19, 5-7:30 p.m.,



Havre Trap Club, 101 Co Rd 802

Trap shoot, bird id, safety and regulations, access opportunities

Contact: Marc Kloker, 406-942-2974

Region 7 in Miles City: Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

