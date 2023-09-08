Find my MTN Channel

The Montana Television Network (MTN) is proud to bring quality television programming to the Big Sky Country.

MTN is home to the Las Vegas Golden Knights NHL Hockey team! You will also see MSU Bobcats and Montana Grizzlies football games along with daily local and national news.

The easiest way to watch the channel is over the air on Channel 12.2, and it’s completely free. More information about how to get over-the-air programming can be found at the Free TV Project.

A complete schedule of TV programming can be found here: https://www.kxlh.com/entertainment/on-kxlh

Here is how to watch MTN here in the Helena region:

