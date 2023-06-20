6 teens shot after Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration

As Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade celebrations were winding down on Monday, six teens were shot.

Milwaukee police officers responded to the area around 4:20 p.m. Thousands were still gathered in the area since the city's Juneteenth event ended at 4 p.m.

During a press conference Monday evening, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the shooting stemmed from a fight between several young females.

The victims include four females, ages 14, 16, 17 and 18; and two males, ages 17 and 19. One of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, is believed to be the shooter.

The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.

"Milwaukee, what's going on with our children?" Chief Norman said. "Eight years I've been part of the Juneteenth celebration … this has never happened before. And I've been in this city all my life, this has never happened before."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson also spoke during the press conference.

"You don't have the right to steal the joy the community felt today," he said.

Scripps News Milwaukee spoke with a woman who says she witnessed the shooting.

"The shots went off, then I looked up and I saw one girl limping with her leg and another girl was shot on the ground," she explained. "At that time, there was like four or five of them but then they just keep shooting."

Police said there is no danger to the public.

In a statement Monday evening, the Milwaukee Police Department said, "MPD asks that we all do better at resolving conflict without resorting to gun violence. Parents, guardians, community leaders, neighbors, we all have a role to guide our youth and to speak up if you are aware of illegal firearms. We are always better together."

Police say they are seeking additional unknown suspects.

This story was originally published by Madison Goldbeck at Scripps News Milwaukee.

