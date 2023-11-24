13 Hamas hostages released from Gaza as part of deal with Israel

Thirteen Hamas hostages have been freed from Gaza, as part of the terrorist group's deal with Israel.

They are part of the first batch of 50 hostages to be released to Israel during a four-day truce. The hostages are now with the International Red Cross headed toward the Rafah crossing in Egypt.

In addition to the 13 Israeli captives, 12 Thai nationals were also freed from Gaza, the head of Egypt's State Information Service said, according to The Associated Press.

As part of the deal, a temporary cease-fire went into effect at 7 a.m. local time on Friday.

The pause in fighting was especially welcome to the more than 2 million people in Gaza who have been under constant bombardment for weeks. Thousands of Palestinians started fleeing toward southern Gaza when the truce began.

Fifty women and children out of the nearly 240 hostages being held in Gaza are expected to be released over four days in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

Another part of the deal calls for additional aid to be brought into Gaza, with some of that already underway. Trucks loaded with aid began entering southern Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah crossing.

Israel is set to allow up to 300 trucks per day during the cease-fire. Included among the first wave were tankers carrying much-needed diesel fuel and others with natural gas for cooking. The fuel will help operate essential infrastructure, which has been decimated during the war. Israel has been concerned about fuel deliveries, saying Hamas uses it for rocket attacks and had previously taken fuel intended for civilians.

Airstrikes went on throughout the day Thursday when the hostage deal failed to go into effect as first announced, with so many people waiting to see what that meant. One hit a refugee camp in central Gaza, killing at least a dozen people, including women and children. Strikes continued as the tense deal was being finalized with help from Qatar and Egypt. As the fighting intensified, so did the pressure on all sides to reach an agreement.

So much hinges on hostages being freed. Israel has said it would extend the four-day pause in fighting one day for every 10 additional hostages released.

